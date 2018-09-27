The union representing security guards at Health Sciences Centre (HSC) says it has proof their officers require more authority to deal with violent patients high on meth.

On Wednesday, health minister Cameron Friesen said the guards have the proper training and authority to respond to aggressive and violent incidents at HSC, in response to concerns raised by the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU).

"I'm disappointed that the MGEU is implying that security people at our facilities are not adequately trained I can tell you that is not the case," said Friesen on Wednesday

MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky said those remarks were demoralizing for its members.

"I can tell you our officers are extremely upset by the ministers words, they know the realities in the hospitals,” she said.

The union says it now has a legal opinion showing the guards have no more power to detain someone than the average citizen. It wants the security staff to be given peace officer status which it's lawyers say allows for greater authority to use force and arrest people.

"It is critical that the government and the WRHA ensure everyone's safety by granting the legal status and clarify the mixed messages these officers are getting," said Gawronsky

In a statement from Friesen, he reiterated security officers at HSC have the ability, the training and the authority to intervene when individuals are acting violently.

"We appreciate the work performed by security officers in sometimes challenging circumstances and take their concerns seriously. We will continue to monitor the appropriateness and scope of training security officers at HSC Winnipeg receive to emerging challenges, such as the growing drug crisis. As always, we would encourage the MGEU to seek constructive dialogue by engaging with government directly to articulate their concerns about workplace conditions rather than through the media,” stated Friesen

The MGEU says it worries without the added powers, the security staff could face punishment for any physical actions.

"We know that they are concerned that they will be reprimanded or be hauled in,” said Gawronsky

Gawronsky couldn’t put a price tag on what it would cost to upgrade the 90 security guards at HSC to peace officer status.