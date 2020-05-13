WINNIPEG -- The University of Manitoba has detailed the cuts coming from the province for the upcoming academic year.

In a message posted on the University’s website, president and Vice-Chancellor Dr. David Barnard shared the extent of the cuts the province is making to the University of Manitoba.

Barnard said the university was told by Ralph Eichler, Minister of Economic Development and Training, the province will reduce the University of Manitoba’s operating grant by five per cent, or $17.3 million.

“This includes a 1 per cent cut that we expect will be ongoing, and a 4 per cent reduction that we have been assured is for this year only,” Barnard said.

Barnard added the university’s executive team is developing multiple scenarios to address the budget cut. Some of the tools being considered include a reduction in discretionary spending, voluntary workweek reductions, hiring deferrals, and layoffs.

The provincial government had asked post-secondary institutions in Manitoba last month to prepare scenarios for budget reductions to help free up funding for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I continue to emphasise to government and our community that UM has always been and will continue to be central to Manitoba’s economic and social success,” Barnard said in a statement. “Post-secondary education will be crucial to the post-COVID-19 recovery, and our critical work continues as demand for post-secondary increases during these uncertain times. You, our faculty and staff, continue to do exceptional work in the midst of this pandemic and the challenging budget constraints.”

In a statement, Eichler said the university indicated it can achieve efficiencies through mechanisms such as deferring hiring for vacant positions and reducing executive compensation.

“While the university is actively supporting students to progress in their studies online, a number of areas are not active on campus because of the public health limitations such as support staff, cafeterias, etc.,” Eichler said. “In addition, it is expected that millions of dollars in savings will naturally occur due to the reduction in travel stemming from the pandemic. “

Eichler noted the province has provided support for post-secondary students during the pandemic, including increasing funding for the bursary program and allowing students to defer payments on student loans.

“The Department of Economic Development and Training will continue to work in partnership with our post-secondary institutions as the impacts of COVID-19 unfold, and will collaborate to ensure a strong system of post-secondary education in Manitoba,” Eichler wrote