University of Manitoba researcher develops early detection for deadly blood cancer

A groundbreaking study by a University of Manitoba professor is bringing hopes of accurate predictions in patients with a deadly blood cancer called multiple myeloma.

Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer with approximately 4,000 Canadians diagnosed each year. Patients show no symptoms until the disease progresses from what is called “smoldering” multiple myeloma to multiple myeloma.

Dr. Sabine Mai, the UM Canada Research Chair in genomic instability and nuclear architecture in cancer, and her team at Telo Genomics recently published co-authored findings in the American Journal of Hematology about the results of almost 10 years of work.

Mai’s study showed her method can predict the risk a patient with “smoldering” multiple myeloma will progress to having multiple myeloma. Currently there is no accurate tool to identify the progression of multiple myeloma in patients, and Mai and her team are looking to change that.

Mai and her team use the world’s first super-resolution microscope at the Genomic Centre for Cancer Research and Diagnosis here in Winnipeg. Super-resolution imaging can detect the cancer-related DNA at nano resolution, and appropriate treatment can be prescribed.

Mai hopes this cutting-edge discovery will generate new opportunities for early detection for other forms of cancer as well. Her team has published results on the thyroid cancer last year.

“If we apply the right treatments early enough, the outcome will be the increased progression-free survival of patients—and potentially someday, a cure for myeloma.” Mai said in a news release.