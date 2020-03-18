WINNIPEG -- University of Winnipeg students are urging the city’s executive policy committee (EPC) to bring back the U-Pass program, as EPC members meet Wednesday to discuss the proposed budget.

“Students feel played by Mayor Brian Bowman, who had previously voiced his support for this innovative and forward –thinking program” said student David Teffaine, in a release from the University of Winnipeg Students’ Association.

Students and community activists plan to speak to EPC Wednesday, “calling on councillors to respect students and to invest in reducing our carbon footprint.”

The University of Winnipeg Students’ Association warned the cancellation of the U-Pass program will make life more expensive for students and put more cars on the road in the “midst of a climate crisis.”

“The U-Pass has increased public transit ridership at both the University of Winnipeg and University of Manitoba, while providing an affordable option for students, who have at the same time faced tuition fee increases of 6.6 per cent annually.” According to the release, 9,000 U-Passes were activated in the 2019 fall semester.

The cost of the subsidized U-Pass works out to $272 per academic year. The price is expected to more than double once the program ends.

The U-Pass program wasn’t renewed in the four-year proposed budget. The city plans to bring in a low-income buss pass and free transit fare for children under 12 instead.

“From an equity lens there is something inherently wrong when you are saying to all students: All students, regardless of their financial means, that they should have a deeper discount than someone living in low income, including students, non-students,” said Mayor Bowman last Tuesday, while responding to questions about the cuts.