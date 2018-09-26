An unprecedented electoral race is underway in Virden.

The town said there hasn't been this many people running for council in the last 30 years.

It's a two way race for mayor after 20 years of acclamations for the top job, in the previous five elections.

Murray Wright, 69, works in the oil fields and is semi-retired. If elected he plans to be a full-time mayor.

The former town councillor and business owner said he helped bring the Virden Oil Caps hockey team to the community.

He wants to see the downtown core brightened up with a steady tax base and lobby other levels of government for financial assistance with projects like the water treatment and waste management plants.

“I'm going to try my best to make things better for the town and the surrounding community as well. I want to get more involved with our R-M,” Murray Wright told CTV News in an interview from a downtown café Wednesday.

Brock Koop, 30, is a current town councillor and manages an oil field rental company.

If elected mayor, he wants to help downtown businesses be successful, improve infrastructure and see through the construction of a new curling rink next to the arena.

“I'm just young and I got a different opinion about a lot of things. I think a young fresh look to the world is probably a good thing,” said Koop in an interview from the company he works for Wednesday.

The two mayoral hopefuls have different ideas, but agree the competition in this election is good for Virden.

“I think people need a choice that the biggest thing and I'm glad there's people that want to run and be that face. It's great to see that,” said Koop.

“Pretty hard to sit back and complain about your politicians and your council and mayors and everything else, if you don't get out and vote. Well, now you got a chance to get out and vote. I think it's great,” said Wright.

Virden's current mayor Jeff McConnell isn't running for re-election.

Voters also have more choice when it comes to choosing their town councillor.

There are 10 candidates vying for six seats.

In 2010 and 2014, the entire council was acclaimed.