Illegal ride share groups operating outside of a city bylaw could soon face fines for breaking the rules.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority is beginning to investigate groups which haven't registered with the city under the new Vehicles for Hire bylaw.

For Destiny Jackson, 23, finding a ride to school or to pick up groceries sometimes involves logging in to Facebook to find a ride share group to connect her with a driver.

"You have to have a donation, so usually most groups, minimum $10," said Jackson.

The groups, which offer rides through social media sites, have grown in popularity as an alternative mode of transportation.

But the parking authority, which oversees the city's recently introduced Vehicles for Hire bylaw, said the vast majority are currently operating illegally.

"They don't actually fall within the bylaw,” said Winnipeg Parking Authority policy analyst Colin Stewart. “So, if they are operating, they're going to be operating outside the bylaw and they would be subject to enforcement."

The bylaw requires taxis, limousines and ride-sharing companies to comply with numerous rules, including making sure drivers have criminal record checks, a driver's abstract and a child abuse registry check.

"There's none of those requirements for an unregulated company, so essentially the customer has to be buyer beware,” said Stewart. “Somebody operating outside that, there’s no guarantee that they’re doing any of these checks, so they’re operating illegally and there’s fines for that.”

Stewart said the penalty for operating an illegal transportation service is a $1000 fine per ride for dispatchers and $500 per ride for drivers.

So far no fines have been issued, but that could soon change.

"We've been made aware of some situations, so we are beginning to investigate,” said Stewart. “Our goal is to ensure the safety of customers and drivers and with the regulation we can ensure there’s certain checks to make sure that happens.”

There are exceptions for not-for-profit groups. They must provide rides, whether or not a donation is made, and issue customers a tax receipt. The parking authority said it's aware of one group called Ikwe Safe Rides (Women Helping Women) which meets the criteria.

Friends Helping Friends Safe Rides director Pete Contois said as far as he's concerned his Facebook group meets the criteria, too, in part, because donations aren’t required.

"We ask for a small donation just to cover gas, maintenance, cost of the vehicle," said Cointois. “It's more to help people get around. It's a lot of single mothers and stuff without vehicles that need to get to stores."

Jackson said many groups are providing a valuable service, but she thinks they should have to play by the rules just like everyone else.

"It definitely should be a little safer for people,” said Jackson

The parking authority said it's open to working with unregulated ride share groups who want to get an exemption under the bylaw to operate as a not-for-profit.