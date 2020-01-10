WINNIPEG -- The city is shutting down southbound Princess Street due to the "unsafe condition of an area building."

The closure will be between Pacific Avenue and Ross Avenue.

In a news release, the city said "crews will be assessing the building's condition and reviewing options for remediation."

Pedestrians will still be able to use the east sidewalk on Princess Street, but the city is advising drivers to use an alternate route and allow for extra travel time.

If people are looking for information about transit re-routes and schedule information they can follow Winnipeg Transit on Twitter or contact 311.