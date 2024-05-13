'Untended' lot in Winnipeg neighbourhood transformed into community gathering space
An empty corner on Henderson Highway has received a makeover.
More than 20 years ago, a Suncor (previously Petrol Canada) gas station had been abandoned on the corner of Henderson Highway and Johnson Avenue.
Over time the building on the property was no longer standing and the lot fell into disrepair.
“It was kind of left untended. And it became kind of a little decrepit lot where nobody would go and it would become unsafe,” said Leilani Esteban-Villarba, executive director at Chalmers Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation (CNRC).
The corporation saw an opportunity for beautification and negotiated with Suncor to turn the lot into a gathering space for Elmwood residents.
On Monday, after lots of hard work, the community corner is now open to the public, and celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“It’s so wonderful,” said Esteban-Villarba. “We put blacktop on it, we put benches there, we put a stage, and we put flower boxes, so it’s really become this lovely little place for our community.”
Organizers have many ideas in store for the rejuvenated space.
“We’re looking at doing farmers markets, movie nights. It’s just a great place to sit and have lunch. So we’re basically making it useable to the community again,” said Michel Durand-Wood, chair of Reimagine Elmwood.
Elmwood business owner, Brett Zagozewski, said the upgraded space is an important addition to the area.
“To have a venue where people can come and experience Elmwood is extremely valuable. We have so many great shops and restaurants and people and community in that neighbourhood. It’s just a really big opportunity for people to come and gather,” said Zagozewski.
There are already events planned for the last week of May.
“As we go along we are going to keep adding more amenities and programming throughout the summer,” said Durand-Wood.
-With files from CTV's Rachel Lagace
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates: What star witness in Trump hush money case has said on the stand so far
The star prosecution witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial took the stand Monday with testimony that could help shape the outcome of the first criminal case against an American president.
Police release 3D images of young child found in an Ontario river two years ago
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
Kamala Harris drops F-bomb during White House live-stream
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris used a profanity on Monday while offering advice to young Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders about how to break through barriers.
When you have a moment's notice to evacuate, what do you take?
Knowing what to have at home, or take with you for an evacuation, can be useful and even life-saving.
Western University researchers unlock potential 'cure' for ALS
New research out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on a potential cure for ALS, in which the targeting of the interaction between two proteins can halt or fully reverse the disease’s progression.
Canucks' Soucy suspended 1 game, Zadorov fined $5,000 for post-game crosschecks on McDavid
A Vancouver Canucks defenceman has been suspended for a game and another was handed a hefty fine after a scrum broke out at the end of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.
'Judge Judy' Sheindlin sues for defamation over National Enquirer, InTouch Weekly stories
'Judge Judy' Sheindlin sued the parent company of the National Enquirer and InTouch Weekly on Monday for a story that she said falsely claimed that she was trying to help the Menendez brothers get a retrial after they were convicted of murdering their parents.
Wildfire smoke drifts across Canada, over parts of U.S., prompting air quality advisories
Air quality advisories are in effect across Western Canada as smoky conditions plague some areas, according to the latest forecasts. Here's where.
'A great victory for the industry': Taxi drivers celebrate ruling that found City of Ottawa negligent in allowing Uber to operate
An Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that the City of Ottawa was negligent in its enforcement of the city's taxi bylaw when it allowed Uber to begin operating in 2014, harming the city's established taxi industry.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Two suspects charged in Regina's first homicide of 2024
A 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen have been charged with second degree murder in relation to a homicide that occurred over the weekend.
-
Saskatchewan Party MLAs barred from Regina Pride parade over school pronoun law
Organizers for Regina's Pride parade have barred legislature members of the governing Saskatchewan Party from participating in the event in June.
-
'So far, so good': Riders offensive coordinator Mueller adjusting to new role at training camp
Marc Mueller has plenty of football experience as a player and a coach – but he's taking on a new role in the Canadian Football League (CFL) this year as an offensive coordinator.
Saskatoon
-
The driver of a dump truck in a serious crash on Circle Drive has died, police say
Saskatoon police say the driver of a dump truck heavily damaged in a crash on Circle Drive on Friday died in hospital.
-
Stonebridge house fire caused by unattended smoker in the back yard: Saskatoon Fire Department
A fire in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood burned through the roof of a home and drew a crowd of onlookers on Sunday.
-
Saskatoon police say violent crime is up 10 per cent since last year
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by nearly 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon Police Service.
Edmonton
-
Crews establish fire guard as wildfire near Fort McMurray continues to burn
An evacuation alert remains in place in the Fort McMurray area on Monday afternoon.
-
'Be very, very careful': Wildfire conditions 'still extreme,' says Alberta fire chief
As wildfire conditions remain 'extreme' in northern Alberta, residents are being urged to be extra cautious and follow a fire ban.
-
Machete, knife used in attack on dog walker: police
A man was injured when he was attacked while walking his dog earlier this month. The 55-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a man and woman with what appeared to be a knife and a machete.
Calgary
-
Alberta UCP to host town hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccines in children
The United Conservative Party says it has gathered a panel of medical experts for a town hall meeting next month that's expected to discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in children.
-
Calgary's 'Recall Gondek' campaign officially deemed insufficient
An effort to remove Calgary's mayor through a recall campaign has been officially deemed insufficient, Calgary's city clerk declared Monday.
-
Calgary police arrest suspect after break-ins at multiple businesses
Calgary police have laid more than a dozen charges against a man alleged to be responsible for several break-and-enters at businesses throughout the city.
Toronto
-
Subway service suspended into afternoon rush on part of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil leak
Subway service is expected to remain suspended through the afternoon rush on a portion of Line 2 due to a hydraulic oil leak that was first detected on Monday morning.
-
Police release 3D images of young child found in an Ontario river two years ago
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
-
What sacrifices are you making to live in Toronto?
Living in Toronto comes with its sacrifices, including living in a shrinking space at a higher cost.
Ottawa
-
'A great victory for the industry': Taxi drivers celebrate ruling that found City of Ottawa negligent in allowing Uber to operate
An Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that the City of Ottawa was negligent in its enforcement of the city's taxi bylaw when it allowed Uber to begin operating in 2014, harming the city's established taxi industry.
-
Wildfire smoke could move into Ottawa, eastern Ontario tonight
Wildfires across western Canada will likely bring smoke into Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday and into Tuesday.
-
The construction story of Adisoke, the new site of the central library, is halfway finished
Construction on Ottawa's new central library has passed the halfway point. According to Paul Hussar, program manager for design, construction, and infrastructure for the Adisoke project, says the building just passed 54 per cent completion.
Montreal
-
McGill in court seeking injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment on campus
Lawyers for Montreal's McGill University are in court this morning seeking an injunction to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment that has been on its downtown campus since last month.
-
Amazon's Laval warehouse workers now unionized
Workers at Amazon.com Inc.'s Laval warehouse have been granted the right to unionize.
-
Man, 22, charged with first-degree murder after man found dead in the Plateau
A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a man's death in the Plateau early Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
Irving Oil former president dies at age 93
Arthur L. Irving, chairman emeritus and former president of Irving Oil, has died at the age of 93.
-
Halifax teen death case bail hearings delayed
The Crown will decide if they will ask to consolidate the charges among the four accused in the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach in Halifax sometime this week.
-
Woman charged with stunting after speed clocked at more than 50 km/h over the limit: Halifax police
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after allegedly driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit in the Halifax-area on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Canucks' Soucy suspended 1 game, Zadorov fined $5,000 for post-game crosschecks on McDavid
A Vancouver Canucks defenceman has been suspended for a game and another was handed a hefty fine after a scrum broke out at the end of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.
-
A child killer legally changed his name in B.C.. The province is trying to stop that from happening again.
The BC NDP have tabled legislation aimed at stopping people who have committed certain heinous acts from changing their names.
-
What are holdover fires? Thousands of hectares burn in northeastern B.C.
Thousands of hectares of land in northeastern B.C. are burning from holdover fires, with officials saying persistent drought conditions through the winter and a challenging wildfire season last year have "amplified" challenges for crews.
Vancouver Island
-
Next 48 hours will be 'extremely challenging' for B.C. wildfire crews near Fort Nelson: officials
A wildfire burning dangerously close to Fort Nelson, B.C., has grown to more than 50 square kilometres, and officials are warning that the blaze's behaviour is expected to become more volatile over the next 48 hours.
-
Michael Bublé joins Snoop Dogg as judge on singing competition series 'The Voice'
Michael Bublé is taking his seat at "The Voice" this fall.
-
Canucks' Soucy suspended 1 game, Zadorov fined $5,000 for post-game crosschecks on McDavid
A Vancouver Canucks defenceman has been suspended for a game and another was handed a hefty fine after a scrum broke out at the end of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
Northern Ontario
-
Southern Ont. man charged with attempted murder in Timmins shooting
One of two men wanted for attempted murder in Timmins has been arrested, while a warrant has been issued for a second suspect, who fled police on foot.
-
Vehicle rollover in northern Ont. leads to impaired charges
A vehicle travelling on Highway 11 early in the morning last weekend rolled over in the ditch just west of Smooth Rock Falls.
-
Timmins man in Highway 144 crash was impaired, had two kids in car, police say
A 29-year-old Timmins man is charged with impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 near Greater Sudbury that sent two children to hospital by air ambulance Saturday.
Barrie
-
Mother of 2 killed in Innisfil crash
Young mother was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
-
Barrie boy arrested after alleged assault leaves female victim hospitalized
A Barrie teen faces serious charges after an alleged altercation in a parking lot that police say sent a female to the hospital.
-
One person hospitalized after canoe capsizes in Muskoka River
Provincial police are warning the public about water safety following an incident where two adults and two children ended up in the chilly Muskoka River near Holditch Street in Bracebridge.
Kitchener
-
OPP share 3D face recreation to help identify baby found in Grand River
A $50,000 reward is being provided by the Government of Ontario to help identify a young child whose remains were found along the Grand River in 2022.
-
THEMUSEUM asks City of Kitchener for $300,000 to stay open
Staff at THEMUSEM say if they don’t get a one-time grant of $300,000 from the City of Kitchener, they might be forced to close .
-
University of Waterloo students and community members set up Gaza encampment
A group of University of Waterloo students and community members have established an encampment on campus to protest the war in Gaza.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of midwestern Ontario
Parts of Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth find themselves under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday afternoon, with the possibility of strong wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado threat.
-
Western University researchers unlock potential 'cure' for ALS
New research out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on a potential cure for ALS, in which the targeting of the interaction between two proteins can halt or fully reverse the disease’s progression.
-
Trudeau announces funding for new child care spaces during visit to southwestern Ont.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and various federal ministers were in St. Thomas Monday to announce more than $200 million for child care spaces in Ontario. The stop at the YMCA Station View Child Care Centre comes as the national child care program continues to face unexpected challenges.