

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are advising members of the public of the release of a high risk sex offender from prison Wednesday.

Police said male children and teenage boys in particular are at risk.

The man being released, Stephen Gordon Peter Marcotte, 55, was most recently convicted after giving alcohol and sexually interfering with a 15-year-old boy in a park in July 2015 and making contact with another teen when he was prohibited from doing so.

His convictions date back to 1987, when he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy after pushing him to the ground and punching him and was convicted of forcible confinement and buggery.

Police said Marcotte is currently under a ten year ban from having weapons and a lifetime ban from contacting anyone under the age of 16 and from attending parks, pools, schools or other facilities where children under that age are present.

Police said he has a history of going to places where boys hang out and buying them food and gifts to make friends before victimizing them.

Marcotte is expected to live in Winnipeg after being released from Stony Mountain Institution.

Police said members of the public should protect themselves, but vigilante activity toward Marcotte won’t be tolerated, and anyone with information regarding him is asked to contact the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888.