Unvaccinated caucus, cabinet members to be removed if not immunized by Dec. 15: Manitoba Premier

Winnipeg -

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said any caucus or cabinet members who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by an upcoming deadline will be removed.

Stefanson said Wednesday a vaccination mandate comes into effect for the Manitoba Legislative Building on Dec. 15, adding those who get vaccinated after the fact will be welcomed back.

This comes after Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler declined to reveal his vaccination status during question period in the house earlier this week.

When asked to clarify why Schuler failed to disclose his status, a spokesperson said on behalf of the minister; “as stated in house yesterday, no one in Caucus is opposed to vaccinations, however, my personal health information is a private matter and I do not discuss my personal health information publicly."

Stefanson would not comment Wednesday on Schuler’s status directly.

“I have been very clear on where we’re going with this. I have indicated that to cabinet and caucus, and so it’s up to them,” Stefanson said.

Stefanson said she believes it’s important for government to lead by example, citing her previous work with the vaccine implementation task force.

“I very much believe in vaccines. They are working,” she said.

The Premier added a cabinet shuffle is expected over the next few months, but wouldn’t give a specific date.