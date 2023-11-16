Up to 15 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba

A heavy swath of snow is expected to touch down in parts of Manitoba on Thursday.

According to a snowfall warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a narrow and intense band of snow has developed over western Manitoba through the Interlake region.

The weather agency notes that its webcams are showing heavy snowfall that is quickly accumulating. It expects snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

ECCC warns that the snow will make travel difficult as visibility can be suddenly reduced. Drivers should be prepared to adjust to changing road conditions.

Manitoba 511 is reporting snow cover and poor visibility on every highway west of Elie and south of Dauphin and north of Arborg in the Interlake.

A full list of the communities under the snowfall warning can be found online.