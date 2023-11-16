WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Up to 15 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba

    Highway 1 in Manitoba on Nov. 16, 2023. (Source: Manitoba 511) Highway 1 in Manitoba on Nov. 16, 2023. (Source: Manitoba 511)

    A heavy swath of snow is expected to touch down in parts of Manitoba on Thursday.

    According to a snowfall warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a narrow and intense band of snow has developed over western Manitoba through the Interlake region.

    The weather agency notes that its webcams are showing heavy snowfall that is quickly accumulating. It expects snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

    ECCC warns that the snow will make travel difficult as visibility can be suddenly reduced. Drivers should be prepared to adjust to changing road conditions.

    Manitoba 511 is reporting snow cover and poor visibility on every highway west of Elie and south of Dauphin and north of Arborg in the Interlake.

    A full list of the communities under the snowfall warning can be found online. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

    Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News