Final preparations are underway for Siloam Mission’s annual Christmas Eve meal.

The shelter is getting ready to welcome up to 500 guests today between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Siloam Mission says there will be a lot of food and some first-time special guests. Five First Nations Chiefs from around Manitoba will help serve lunch and speak at the gathering.

Mayor Brian Bowman is also expected to take part.

Siloam Mission says having its new drop-in centre on Stanley Street means guests will no longer have to line-up outside before the meal as they have in past years.