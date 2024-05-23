Up to 60 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible

Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain.

On Thursday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a rainfall warning for a number of Manitoba communities, including Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk and Steinbach.

According to the weather agency, heavy rain is expected to begin overnight on Thursday as a low-pressure system moves north from the Dakotas. ECCC adds that most of the rain will fall on Friday and then taper off through the day on Saturday.

The storm will also bring winds of up to 60 km/h on Friday and Saturday. Flooding in low-lying areas is also a possibility.

ECCC is warning drivers that if visibility is reduced from the storm, they should turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.