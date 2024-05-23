WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Up to 70 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible

    Share

    Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain, and possible overland flooding in some areas.

    On Thursday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a rainfall warning for a number of Manitoba communities, including Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk and Steinbach. The Interlake and Whiteshell regions are also expected to be hit hard by rain. 

    According to the weather agency, heavy rain is expected to begin overnight on Thursday as a low-pressure system moves north from the Dakotas. ECCC adds that most of the rain will fall on Friday and then taper off through the day on Saturday.

    On Thursday, the Hydrologic Forecast Centre issued an overland flood warning for southern Manitoba and the Interlake region.

    “These areas could receive between 40 and 70 mm of precipitation on May 24. Heavy precipitation in short duration could create high surface runoff and overland flooding,” a warning from the RM of Desalaberry reads.

    The storm is also expected to bring winds of up to 60 km/h on Friday and Saturday. 

    ECCC is warning drivers that if visibility is reduced from the storm, they should turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code

    Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News