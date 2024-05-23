Up to 70 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible

Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain, and possible overland flooding in some areas.

On Thursday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a rainfall warning for a number of Manitoba communities, including Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk and Steinbach. The Interlake and Whiteshell regions are also expected to be hit hard by rain.

According to the weather agency, heavy rain is expected to begin overnight on Thursday as a low-pressure system moves north from the Dakotas. ECCC adds that most of the rain will fall on Friday and then taper off through the day on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Hydrologic Forecast Centre issued an overland flood warning for southern Manitoba and the Interlake region.

“These areas could receive between 40 and 70 mm of precipitation on May 24. Heavy precipitation in short duration could create high surface runoff and overland flooding,” a warning from the RM of Desalaberry reads.

The storm is also expected to bring winds of up to 60 km/h on Friday and Saturday.

ECCC is warning drivers that if visibility is reduced from the storm, they should turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.