Missing 81-year-old woman found safe: Winnipeg police

An 81-year-old woman, who was reported missing on Tuesday, has been found safe.

The Winnipeg Police Service issued a silver alert on Tuesday night, saying the woman was last seen in the Booth area of Winnipeg at around 4:30 p.m.

Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, police said the woman had been safely located.

The Winnipeg Police Service activates a silver alert when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.