There was an armed standoff on Pembina Highway Thursday after a man with knives barricaded himself in a beer vendor.

Several officers responded to the situation which lasted for more than three hours in a busy area packed with people.

Some tense moments during the ordeal left witnesses on edge.

The dramatic end to the tense situation was all captured on camera and capped off with a physical confrontation after police fired on the suspect.

Officers fired what they will only describe as a 'less lethal weapon' at the man who led police on a short chase before being tackled to the ground without being seriously hurt.

Suspect in custody, taken down by officers using less lethal force. Situation at Pembina Hwy. beer vendor under control. WPS Const. Jay Murray on what led to the heavy police presence in the first place pic.twitter.com/LocbDHNn65 — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) October 26, 2018

"It's definitely a shock,” said witness Harrison Cooney, who watched part of the standoff from a nearby parking lot.

Police still had the area surrounding the beer vendor cordoned off as of Thursday around 7 p.m.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it all started around 3:40 Thursday afternoon when the man with the knives locked himself and several employees inside the Pembina Hwy. and Plaza Dr. beer vendor.

Officers said the same man is a suspect in a number of criminal offences which occurred throughout the day.

Police said the employees got away but the man stayed in The Bottle Stop store by himself, triggering the lengthy standoff with police.

"We believe there was some type of impairment here as well that was certainly involved in this situation," said Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray.

The Tactical Support Unit, crisis negotiators and K9 Unit all responded.

Officers could be heard trying to talk the man into putting down the knives but he refused and could be heard making several demands although police wouldn't comment on exactly what he wanted.

Witnesses said around 100 people watched from nearby parking lots in a busy commercial area as police officers negotiated with the man.

He could be seen through glass doors drinking and smoking.

"There's probably about seven cop cars out front just right in front of the guy and the guy keeps poking his head out the door and yelling at them and they're just trying to calm him down,” said Cooney.

Officers said no one else was hurt and a tense situation ended safely.

"Very fortunate that's what happened tonight,” said Murray.

Police said the man was transported to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Murray said part of that medical treatment was needed because the man was impaired, but wouldn’t elaborate on what substance may have been involved.

Winnipeg police said the man will be facing charges.

Officers expect to release more information Friday.