An organization that cares for sick and injured wildlife has put out a call for donations to stay open while its founder recuperates from health issues of her own.

In a note posted to Facebook, Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre president Lisa Tretiak said due to recent health challenges she won’t be able to do the full-time volunteer work with the centre she usually performs from spring to fall.

“She does at least 90 per cent of all the work that is Prairie Wildlife. So without her, we’re sadly lacking in a few of the fields,” said Simone Brandson, the centre’s education coordinator, who is currently the only paid employee of the organization that relies on numerous volunteers for both the care and feeding of animals as well as educational outreach.

“This is her passion. She loves wildlife, and she loves caring for them, and that is why she has put forward so much of her time for that organization,” Brandson said.

In her post, Tretiak explained a genetic heart condition has impeded her ability to perform physical tasks and a growing mass in her abdomen requires surgery and time to recover, and to fill the gap while she’s recuperating, the centre needs to hire a full-time rehab supervisor.

“She is our main rehabilitation – certified rehabilitator, and so she’s the one who would train everybody. So right now we’re looking to raise around $10,000 dollars to find someone who can take her role for this season,” said Brandson, adding they need to raise the funds within the month in order to move forward with hiring.

“Every spring we get an influx of animals,” she said. “So the migratory animals who are coming back from their stay down south are now coming through Winnipeg, which causes some accidents, which causes an influx of those animals coming to centre. But we also have the baby season starting, because babies need the most care.”

Brandson says Prairie Wildlife is funded through private donations as well as some grants, and Tretiak’s absence will also impact its biggest fundraiser – the Walk/Run for Wildlife event held in the fall. She said they are also looking for a volunteer to co-chair the event.

More information on how to donate or volunteer is available on the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre Facebook page.