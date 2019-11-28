WINNIPEG -- The number of priority three calls coming into Winnipeg’s 911 call centre is up by nearly 40 per cent for the first nine months of 2019, compared to the same period in 2017.

Statistics shared by the City of Winnipeg show the number of priority three calls in the first nine months of 2017 to be 55, 073.

The number jumped to 76,305 in 2019, an increase of 38.5 per cent.

Under their system of prioritization, the city classes priority three as “urgent”.

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Jay Murray says urgent calls are not considered emergencies, but they may still involve an element of danger.

“These calls do sometimes carry a significant threat to a person’s well-being,” Murray said.

The records released by the city show the number of priority two calls declined slightly over the same period.

Priority two calls are classed as emergency calls with a higher or more imminent risk to life.

Between January and the end of September 2017, 14,763 priority two calls came in .

In 2019, the number for those months was 13,018.

Murray says the classifications only tell part of the story.

“Every call must be assessed on its own merits and circumstances can change, “ Murray said.