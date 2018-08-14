

CTV Winnipeg





As the Labour day long weekend approaches, the Canadian Blood Services is low on blood supply and looking for donations

“Currently we have about four to five days of supply on our shelves and our comfort level is really around seven to eight,” said Steve Raizen territory manager of Canadian Blood Services.

Raizen notes that donations tend to slow down during the summer because people are on vacation, but the demand is still there.

Right now there are over 1,100 open appointments at Canadian Blood Services in Manitoba. Across the country, 22,000 units are needed before the September long weekend, which is in less than three weeks.

In order to meet the Manitoba’s hospital demand, Raizen said 1,000 units of blood are required each week.

“Cancer patients might need five to 10 units a week while receiving treatment,” he said.

“Accident victims require up to 50 units of blood. People having regular scheduled surgeries may require blood or blood products during that time.”

Raizen said it’s safe for men to donate every 56 days and women every 84 days. Making a donation takes just over an hour.

To schedule an appointment go to the Candian Blood Services website.