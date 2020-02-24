WINNIPEG -- The city says an "urgent" water main break will be causing traffic closures in South Transcona on Tuesday.

Dugald Road between Borden Avenue and McFadden Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers are asked to allow for extra travel time and use alternate routes.

Information for any Transit re-routes can be found by contacting 311 or checking the Winnipeg Transit Twitter page.

More information about lane closures can be found by visiting the City of Winnipeg online.