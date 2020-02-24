Urgent water main break to cause traffic closures in South Transcona
Published Monday, February 24, 2020 6:39PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The city says an "urgent" water main break will be causing traffic closures in South Transcona on Tuesday.
Dugald Road between Borden Avenue and McFadden Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Drivers are asked to allow for extra travel time and use alternate routes.
Information for any Transit re-routes can be found by contacting 311 or checking the Winnipeg Transit Twitter page.
More information about lane closures can be found by visiting the City of Winnipeg online.