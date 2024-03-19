$1.3M USD of Apple products stolen from Winnipeg warehouse: court documents

A former Winnipeg UPS employee is being accused of stealing $1.3 million USD worth of Apple products and reselling the goods.

The details of this investigation came to light in a statement of claim filed in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench last week by the Director of Criminal Property Forfeiture. The claim lists Orville Martirez Beltrano as a defendant.

According to court documents, the investigation began when UPS noticed packages destined for Thunder Bay, Ont., were missing.

The claim says Beltrano was employed as a part-time local sorting supervisor at the UPS warehouse on King Edward Street from 2013 to January 2024.

In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, UPS said as this is an active court case it is referring any questions to authorities.

According to the statement of claim, Beltrano stole approximately 866 Apple products from the UPS Warehouse and sold them on the online classified website “Kijiji”.

On Jan. 22, police arrested and charged Beltrano with:

• Theft over $5,000;

• Theft under $5,000;

• Possession of property obtained by crime;

• Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000; and

• Possession of proceeds of crime.

Beltrano has no prior criminal record in Manitoba according to the claim.

The court documents state that in a videotaped interview with police, Beltrano admitted to stealing Apple products from the UPS warehouse, and told officers that an Apple laptop he had recently stolen was at his home.

A subsequent search warrant was executed on Jan. 23, at Beltrano’s home and car. Police seized around $9,000 in cash, six pieces of stolen jewellery valued at $9,150 and an Apple laptop, according to the claim.

The claim alleges Beltrano made deposits totaling more than $232,000 into his bank accounts, and used the funds to purchase a $630,000 home in Winnipeg.

Manitoba’s Director of Criminal Property Forfeiture was seeking a court order to forfeit the funds in Beltrano’s bank accounts, along with his home and car, a 2018 Audi.

Last week, a Manitoba Justice granted that order.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Beltrano’s lawyer who said they have no comment at this time.

None of the charges and allegations have been proven in court.