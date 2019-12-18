WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has wrapped up an investigation into two officers after a 25-year-old man was injured in a physical altercation with police at a warehouse in Winnipeg’s Exchange District.

The investigation has ruled charges will not be laid against either officer.

The incident happened on Dec. 17, 2017, after officers responded to a break and enter call at a warehouse on Arthur Street.

While in a stairwell, two officers confronted a man who had a two-by-four piece of wood. The IIU said the man approached the officers and they, in turn, fired their Tasers, which had no effect.

The man then charged them and both officers hit the man both in his face and upper body.

During the struggle, the IIU alleged the man tried to push the officers down the stairs, reached for a Taser, and bit one of the officers on the calf.

The man was eventually arrested and taken to hospital, where he was suffering from a broken nose, broken jaw, and had bleeding between the brain and surrounding membranes.

After a review of the file, the IIU’s civilian director requested an external opinion from a use of force expert with the Vancouver Island District RCMP.

The expert felt the officers’ actions were needed to stop the man.

The final report indicated the officers were justified in the use of force.