WINNIPEG -- Retirements, resignations and maternity leaves have prompted Shared Health to consolidate diagnostic services in the Roblin and Russel area.

A spokesperson for Shared Health told CTV News, effective September 1 diagnostic services in the area will be temporarily consolidated at the Russell Health Centre due to staff vacancies.

The spokesperson said these vacancies were caused by retirements, resignations and maternity leaves. They said recruitment to fill these positions is ongoing.

The spokesperson said the consolidation of diagnostics in Russel will keep predictable and reliable services in the wider geographic area.

"Temporary service interruptions caused by staff vacancies are regrettably not a new phenomenon for people living in rural Manitoba and, specifically, Roblin," the spokesperson said. "Every effort is being made to maintain as much service as possible while the recruitment process is underway."

They said ECG exams and phlebotomy, including lab sample collection and blood samples, will still be available with testing occurring off-site.

CTV News has reached out to the Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals, the union representing employees at the Roblin and Russel hospitals, for further comment.