WINNIPEG – The city says a vacant home and barn in St. Norbert is a total loss, after an early-morning fire on Gendreau Avenue.

The City said at 1:48 a.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire in a 200 block of Gendreau Avenue.

When crews got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a vacant two-storey home, and a nearby barn.

They battled the fire, but both buildings are expected to be a total loss.

The city said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.