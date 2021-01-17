WINNIPEG -- At about 11:30 Sunday morning, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to reports of a house fire on Manitoba Avenue near Main Street.

According to the WFPS, when crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a vacant two-and-a-half story home.

The fire was brought under control about a half hour later after an offensive attack was launched.

No injuries were reported and no occupants were found following a search of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and damage estimates are available.