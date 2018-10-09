

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) battled a house fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday in Winnipeg’s West Broadway area.

Around 12 a.m., fire crews went to the 200 block of Good Street due to reports of a fire.

When they arrived they found a 1.5-storey home that was burning in the basement, upper floors and attic. The WFPS was unable to go inside because of the fire’s intensity, so they attacked it from outside.

Once a significant amount of the fire was extinguished, crews were able to enter the home and finish combating the fire.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt. There are no damage estimates currently available.

The fire is being investigated.