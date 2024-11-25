WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Vacant Winnipeg home goes up in flames for third time since July

    Saturday's blaze was the second in four months at this vacant two-storey home on Alfred Avenue. Uploaded Nov. 17, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg) Saturday's blaze was the second in four months at this vacant two-storey home on Alfred Avenue. Uploaded Nov. 17, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A vacant home in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood has gone up in flames for the third time since July.

    The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to fire at a home in the 400 block of Alfred Avenue just before midnight on Sunday.

    When crews got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the home and launched an exterior attack. Once it was safe to do so, firefighters transitioned to an interior attack, extinguishing the fire by 1:11 a.m. on Monday.

    No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

    The fire is under investigation. The house sustained smoke, fire and water damage.

    The WFPS notes that the house was damaged by a fire earlier in November and in July 2024. There are no damage estimates at this time.

    Anyone who sees someone entering a vacant building, or removing boards from windows or doors is asked to call 911. If you notice doors or windows that have been breached, but don’t see anyone actively trying to get into a building, you can report the situation to 311.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Second Cup closes Montreal franchise over hateful incident

    Second Cup Café has closed one of its franchise locations in Montreal following allegations of hateful remarks and gestures made by the franchisee in a video that was widely circulated online during a pro-Palestinian protest on Thursday.

    opinion

    opinion Beware the hidden costs of home ownership in Canada

    While buying a home is often touted as a way to save on your cost of living, the true cost of ownership goes beyond your monthly mortgage. Personal finance contributor Christopher LIew breaks down some of the less obvious financial obligations of home ownership.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News