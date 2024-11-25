Vacant Winnipeg home goes up in flames for third time since July

A vacant home in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood has gone up in flames for the third time since July.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to fire at a home in the 400 block of Alfred Avenue just before midnight on Sunday.

When crews got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the home and launched an exterior attack. Once it was safe to do so, firefighters transitioned to an interior attack, extinguishing the fire by 1:11 a.m. on Monday.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

The fire is under investigation. The house sustained smoke, fire and water damage.

The WFPS notes that the house was damaged by a fire earlier in November and in July 2024. There are no damage estimates at this time.

Anyone who sees someone entering a vacant building, or removing boards from windows or doors is asked to call 911. If you notice doors or windows that have been breached, but don’t see anyone actively trying to get into a building, you can report the situation to 311.