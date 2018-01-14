

The Canadian Press





A Winnipeg couple were among those left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

An emergency alert warning of an imminent missile strike sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones. A second alert saying there was no missile didn't come for nearly 40 minutes.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency's administrator, Vern Miyagi, said he took responsibility for the mistake. The state also had problems last month when it reintroduced the Cold War-era warning siren tests.

The state adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Joe Logan, said a written report would be prepared. State lawmakers announced they would hold a hearing next Friday.

Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said the system Hawaii residents have been told to rely on failed miserably.

Diane and Charlie Payette, a Winnipeg couple who were on vacation in Maui at the time of the alarm, issued this statement:

“Between 8 and 8:30 an emergency alert was received on our phones stating that Hawaii was under threat of an incoming missile and to take shelter immediately. We did not get any other information for over 30 minutes which was of course very scary. We were wondering if this was the end for us. We were finally told it was an error and that there was no threat. We were not too impressed with the way it was handled by the hotel but we're thankful it was a false alarm. Now we can enjoy our time here.”

With files from CTV Winnipeg