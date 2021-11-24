Vaccine proof mandated for licensing road tests and lessons: MPI

Winnipeg -

Manitobans looking to get their driver’s licence will soon need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result. In a news release, Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has announced a new COVID-19 policy covering a variety of client and contractor interactions with the crown corporation.

“As the pandemic continues to evolve, our health and safety protocols must evolve with it, especially as COVID-19 variants pose increasingly significant risks. This policy establishes the requirements and expectations to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus during the ongoing pandemic,” said MPI president Eric Herbelin.

Everyone wishing to obtain an in-car road test or a cognitive assessment must provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative rapid test result at the customer’s own expense.

Participants and instructors in the Driver Z program are subject to the new vaccine proof requirements as well. MPI said the policy change was prompted by the reality that Plexiglas barriers or physical distancing are not possible in providing these services.

When accessing these services, these customers must provide either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result before entering an MPI location.

Highlights of the new policy, effective Jan. 3, 2022, include:

All in-car road tests, including Class 1-5, and in-office cognitive assessments must share proof of full vaccination; or 2) Provide proof of a negative result after taking a rapid test, at their own expense. Customers with existing appointments scheduled for Jan. 3 and later will be contacted;

Contractors/consultants: When entering an MPI location to complete work, where there may be interactions with MPI employees, individuals will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative test result 48 hours before arriving on-site;

Driver Z instructors: Individual instructors will be required to provide proof of vaccination, or proof that they have obtained a negative test result in the 48 hours before the scheduled time of any planned interactions with either MPI employees or the public; and

All individuals (students and instructors) participating in the Driver Z program have the right to request proof of immunization before the appointment. Service will be denied to individuals if proof is not provided.

Herbelin said the corporation is working to maintain business as usual, but will demand clients and other affected parties follow the new mandate as a matter of safety.

“MPI will deny service or access to premises to individuals who do not provide proof of vaccination or negative test result, unless accommodation is required as recognized by the Manitoba Human Rights Code,” said Herbelin.