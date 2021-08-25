WINNIPEG -- The COVID-19 vaccine super site in The Pas transitioned to a pop-up clinic today.

According to a news release from the Province of Manitoba, the clinic will now be open on Wednesdays from 1 to 8 p.m.

Additionally, the province said the last appointments at the Leila super site will be on Aug. 30.

“The Vaccine Implementation Task Force would like to recognize and thank the staff and volunteers who have dedicated their time to support the vaccine rollout at this location, as well as the City of Winnipeg and Winnipeg Soccer Federation for their support of the site,” the release said.

“Staff will continue to have the option to work at the RBC site or other immunization clinics.“

The province said all other Manitoba super sites are open and offering a mix of walk-in and scheduled appointments with adjusted clinic hours. For hours and days of operation or to book an appointment, visit the province’s website.

You can also call toll-free at 1-844-626-8222.

According to the province, a total of 1,884,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.