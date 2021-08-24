WINNIPEG -- The vaccine supersite located in The Pas, Man., is set to close its doors this week.

On Monday, the Manitoba government announced the final immunizations at the supersite will be administered on Aug. 25. Manitobans can find other options to receive vaccinations in the community using the online vaccine finder.

Last week, the province also announced it would be closing the Leila supersite in Winnipeg later this month, with the final appointments taking place on Aug. 30.

These closures come as the province reached 1,879,534 vaccines administered. The latest provincial data shows that 81.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 75.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received both doses.

Eligible Manitobans con book their vaccine appointments online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.