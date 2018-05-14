

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The Vegas Golden Knights displayed their game breaking speed in Game 2 as they took one on the road from the Winnipeg Jets 4-1.

The Winnipeg Jets had some chances early on to replicate their start to Game 1, but they could not find the back of the net. Mark Scheifele had a great chance in the opening minute as the puck got past Marc-Andre Fleury, but didn’t cross the line. Then moments later the snake-bitten Nikolaj Ehlers who has been held goalless throughout the playoffs hit the crossbar.

Vegas forwad Tomas Tatar who was held out of the lineup in the opening game of the series by head coach Gerard Gallant opened the scoring for the Golden Knights who never relinquished that lead.

Jonathan Marchessault scored his fifth of the playoffs making it 2-0 for Vegas at the end of twenty minutes.

Winnipeg dominated the second period as Kyle Connor scored a power play goal as the puck squeaked through Fleury to bring them within striking distance.

Less than two minutes later as Jets’ fans started the ‘Fleury’ chants, Marchessault backhanded one past Conor Hellebuyck to restore the Golden Knights’ two-goal lead.

The series now shifts to Vegas for Games 3 and 4.

Game 3 puckdrop is slated for 8 p.m. from T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 16.