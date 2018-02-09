

CTV Winnipeg





A collision in south St. Vital early Thursday morning sent three people to hospital, Winnipeg police said.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Warde Avenue and John Forsyth Road when a city bus was travelling southbound on John Forsyth Road when it was struck by a vehicle travelling west on Warde Avenue.

Police said the transit driver was transported to hospital in stable condition with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, 29, along with his female passenger were taken to hospital in unstable condition, but were later upgraded to stable. The 29-year-old man was arrested for driving while his ability was impaired and for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released on an appearance notice.

Investigators are looking for witnesses to this collision. Anyone with information can call 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.