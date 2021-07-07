WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are on scene at the Manitoba Legislature after it appears a truck was driven onto the steps.

Details are limited but a black truck can be seen on the second level of stairs on the Legislature.

Several police vehicles and officers have been called to the area.

In the bed of the truck, it appears there is a red dirt bike, along with some metal poles.

A spokesperson with the province said they are just being made aware of the situation and "someone from (the) government will be able to provide a statement once we have more details."

Winnipeg police told CTV News everything happened just after 6:30 p.m. and two people have been arrested.

No one was injured and charges are unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the incident.

CTV News will provide more details as they are available.