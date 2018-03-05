

CTV Winnipeg





A vehicle collision has closed a section of Winnipeg’s downtown skywalk, the city confirmed Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson said a vehicle collided with the skywalk that connects the Convention Centre with the Delta Hotel.

There were no injuries and the skywalk remains closed to pedestrians.

The city said it is still assessing the damage with no estimate available yet.

Carlton Street between St. Mary Avenue and York Avenue has been reduced to one lane.

There is no timeline for when the skywalk might reopen.