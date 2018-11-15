

Police said no one was hurt after a chain of events that ended with a driver crashing into an RCMP cruiser, sending the cruiser into another police vehicle.

It began Wednesday evening on the TransCanada Highway just east of Elie, Man., when officers were following up on an impaired driving complaint.

They stopped where two other vehicles were parked on the shoulder – one belonging to the driver suspected to be impaired, the other a witness – and while investigating brought the driver into an RCMP SUV, then parked an RCMP cruiser behind it.

As an officer was getting out of the cruiser to walk over to the witness vehicle, he saw a vehicle coming from the east collide with his car, sending it crashing into the police SUV. The vehicle that started the chain of events ended up on its roof.

Neither the officer inside the SUV or the impaired driving suspect was hurt, police said.

Police said the 82-year-old driver of the vehicle that crashed into the police cruiser wasn’t hurt either, and was wearing a seatbelt. He is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

The Mounties remind people to slow down and when safe move to the farthest lane away when passing emergency vehicles with lights activated on the side of the road. In places where the speed limit is 80 km/h or faster, drivers should slow to at least 60 km/h, and on other roads slow to 40 km/h.