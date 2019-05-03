

CTV Winnipeg





An SUV slammed into a Transcona home Friday night, causing significant damage.

Police say emergency crews were called to the home in the 600-block of Talbot Avenue at 8:58 p.m.

The City of Winnipeg said the home was unoccupied when the crash happened.

It says the crash caused a natural gas leak which was quickly controlled.

Tina Lussier, who lives across the street, said she was cooking dinner when it happened.

“All of a sudden I heard this huge ‘boom’ and the whole house shook,” she said. “And I go look outside and there was a car into the house across the street."

A City spokesperson said the driver of the car was treated at the scene and left in police custody.

There was no word from police Friday night on charges or what led to the crash.