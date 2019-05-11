A Winnipeg woman is relieved knowing her stolen SUV from a Canadian Tire repair shop has been found.

Tessa Schultz tells CTV News she was contacted by police Thursday who said her vehicle was located on the other side of the city.

“The only information they could give me was that it was found ‘way out in the west end’,” she said in an text message.

Schultz said police also told her it is part of an ongoing investigation.

Winnipeg police said Friday it appears the vehicle has been removed as a stolen vehicle.

Schultz told her story to CTV Tuesday after she dropped off her vehicle at the Southdale location for a repair last Saturday. When she returned Sunday, it was gone.

Schultz said police told her the keys had been taken from inside the shop.

“My reaction to it being found was relief, I was super stressed out this week. I feel better now knowing my vehicle isn’t damaged or anything,” she said.

Schultz credits the media and Winnipeggers for their help locate her vehicle.

“I definitely think the media attention helped find the vehicle. There were a lot of people keeping their eye out for me and I really appreciate everyone’s help,” she said.

CTV News spoke with the Canadian Tire store manager Tuesday who declined to comment, saying only the situation was with police.