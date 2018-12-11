

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





New Year’s Day is the busiest time of year for car thefts across the country, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Henry Tso, the bureau’s vice-president of investigative services, said in a news release that during the holiday season people tend to travel with gifts in their car, and drivers should keep a close watch.

On Tuesday the association, which represents Canada’s private home, auto and business insurers, also released the ten most stolen vehicles of 2018, with Ford F250 and F350 trucks accounting for every spot except one. The stolen trucks also tended to be older models, ranging from 2000 to 2007.

The only other car on the list was a 2015 Lexus GX460, which came in as the ninth most stolen car in the country.

According to Tso, thieves are targeting these older models, because the security is less sophisticated.

However, they are accessing newer cars that use key fobs, by using a device that picks up radio signals coming from the fob in order to unlock and start the car.

The insurance bureau says there are generally four reasons someone steals a car: to sell it abroad, to sell to an unsuspecting buyer, to get somewhere else or to commit another crime.

-With files from The Canadian Press