Vending machine in Winnipeg providing harm reduction supplies
A Winnipeg health centre is making harm reduction and hygiene supplies more accessible to those in need.
On Wednesday, NorWest Co-op Community Health unveiled its first health box.
This initiative involves an interactive dispensing machine that provides low-barrier access to a variety of supplies, including naloxone kits, clean needles, socks and bottles of water.
Stephanie Ens, executive director of NorWest Co-op Community Health, said the health box will be helpful for those who find it hard to admit to others that they need the supplies.
“This removes all of the stigma, all of the barriers,” she said. “Folks can get what they need without having to say who they are, why they need it, what they might be using it for and it’s free and available at any time.
Ens said that people will have the option of answering a few questions to help inform future services; however, it is not required.
“It gives us a sense of what folks are needing and who might be accessing those,” she said.
“So it can help guide our future programs and services down the road.”
The products are available free of charge, but there are limitations on how many items someone can access at one time.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Home office expense changes, the cost of paying late and other things you may not know about taxes
Taxes may well be a certainty of life, but they can morph and multiply by the year, including some big changes this filing season.
Princes William and Harry to appear separately at event honouring Diana
Prince William and Prince Harry will separately take part in an event on Thursday honouring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti to essential employees due to 'volatile situation'
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince.
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
More than seven in 10 Canadian workers want to leave their jobs: report
A new report says 71 per cent of Canadian workers want to leave their jobs this year and look for better opportunities.
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
SpaceX Starship lost on return to Earth after completing most of test flight
SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try on Thursday, making it farther than before through a cruise in low orbit but was destroyed during atmospheric re-entry, the company said.
Loblaw rolls out self-checkout receipt scanner at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw has rolled out its new self-checkout receipt scanner at one location in the Toronto area.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.