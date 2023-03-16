'Very concerning': Organization raising awareness of sexual exploitation of youth in Manitoba

Stop Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness Week is taking place right now, and one community organization is bringing awareness to the ongoing violence against children and youth through sexual exploitation.

According to the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth, about 400 children fall victim to the sex trade in Manitoba every year. However, this is the visible sex trade, which only represents about 10 per cent of cases.

The numbers also show that many of the exploited youth are Indigenous.

“We are hearing that there are many youth who are being exploited,” said Sherry Gott from the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth.

“The number right now is 400 that we know of. There’s also the underground sex trade that we don’t know of, so it is very concerning the number that are really high.”

Gott said the use of the internet and social media is keeping some of the exploitation hidden.

To keep children safe, she suggested that parents look out for specific behaviours in their kids, including getting new clothing and speaking with older individuals.

“One of the things that’s talked about, that grooming process, [kids] show up at home with new clothes or jewelry that they normally don’t have. Just be careful with respect to that,” Gott said.

She added that parents should monitor what their children are doing, keep track of their social media, and ask their kids questions.

“That’s part of the safety of looking after your children,” she said.

Gott said there needs to be more resources and a robust plan to address sex trafficking of children and youth, and that parents should have discussions with their kids about sexual exploitation and create safety plans for social media.

Stop Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness Week takes place from March 13 to 17.

- With files from CTV's Rachel Lagace.