WINNIPEG -- The basketball world was forever changed on Sunday morning when a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and other eight passengers plunged into a steep hillside, killing everyone on board.

The death of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna shook basketball fans around the world, including here in Winnipeg.

"Kobe is one of the reasons why I started playing basketball, so hearing about him passing away was very devastating," said Termaine Daniels, a player on the University of Manitoba Bisons men's basketball team.

One of Daniels' teammates, Rashawn Browne, recalled how much of an influence the NBA All Star was, "I'm from Toronto originally and guys like Kobe and LeBron give us something else to strive for other than what we see in the inner city."

Five NBA championships and two Olympic medals may cement his name in the hall of fame, but it's his work off the court which fans most are remembering.

A CHAMPION FOR WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Near the end of Bryant's career and after the birth of his four daughters, he started to promote women's basketball.

"For girls who are growing up and feel uncomfortable entering in the sports world he was a huge role model an motivator for girls everywhere," said Keziah Brothers, a player on the University of Manitoba Bisons women's basketball team

Basketball Manitoba said advocating for women's basketball is extremely important.

"It's unfortunate to see someone pass who was just sort of entering his second phase of his career," said Adam Wedlake, executive director of Basketball Manitoba.

Wedlake idolized Bryant and acknowledged the need to promote women's basketball.

"Typically our demographic is about 70-30, so for 70 males we have about 30 females involved in our game. So we can always get more and more, not just players but more coaches, more officials," Wedlake said.

Bryant was on his way to coach his daughter in a youth tournament when the crash happened.

"It was good seeing him not just at NBA games, but girl's high school games or at the collegiate level even. Just seeing that and being an ambassador, even though he's a male, for women's sports," said Brittanie Parisien, another player on the University of Manitoba Bisons women's basketball team.

The cause of the helicopter crash is still unknown but experts say heavy fog might have been a factor.

Bryant was 41-years-old.