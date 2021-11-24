'Very emotional': Excitement as first COVID-19 vaccines administered to kids 5-11 in Manitoba

Jacob & Mary-elle Clark pose after becoming two of the first Manitobans between 5-11 years old to get the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Winnipeg on Nov. 24, 2021. (Submitted Photo: Krista Clark) Jacob & Mary-elle Clark pose after becoming two of the first Manitobans between 5-11 years old to get the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Winnipeg on Nov. 24, 2021. (Submitted Photo: Krista Clark)

Winnipeg Top Stories