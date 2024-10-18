'Very shocked': Recently released mink caught in snare trap, Manitoba animal rescue says

An animal rescue group in Manitoba is warning the public after an animal it recently released into the wild was caught in an illegal trap.

Zoe Nakata, executive director of the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre, said the organization recently received three baby minks that were orphaned.

"We were able to save these babies," Nakata told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg. "We nursed them back to health, we had team members feeding them in the middle of the night, and then we taught them to swim, and then we helped them develop their wild skills."

After roughly 100 days in care, the minks were ready to be released back into the wild. Nakata said the organization did a soft release, which is typically done for younger animals, where they release them in an area monitored by trail cameras and provide some food, to allow them to transition.

However, a disturbing sight was caught on camera; one of the minks was caught in a snare trap and was trying to get free.

"The snare had cut the fur and was choking the mink," Nakata said. "The mink had managed to snap away from the snare line, but it still had the noose around its neck."

Volunteers with the centre went to the area to rescue the mink and were able to remove the noose and save it.

"The wounds are healing, but she's going to need another five months of care with us to get her over the winter, make sure that that fur grows back," Nakata said.

Nakata said she was angry about the trap, and wanted to share the mink's story to show some of the not-so-glamourous aspects of rescuing animals.

"It was frustrating. We put so many resources, donors, put in money to get these, these little babies up and good to go. And so we were very shocked, very upset," she said.

Nakata said people can help by reporting poachers and illegal traps to the province.

-With files from CTV's Rachel Lagace.