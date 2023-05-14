Veteran CFL running back Andrew Harris plans to savour final training camp

Running back Andrew Harris runs the ball during the first day of the Toronto Argonauts training camp at Alumni Stadium at the University of Guelph in Guelph, Ont. on Sunday, May 14, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins Running back Andrew Harris runs the ball during the first day of the Toronto Argonauts training camp at Alumni Stadium at the University of Guelph in Guelph, Ont. on Sunday, May 14, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Mournful Mother's Day for bereaved families as cemetery labour standoff continues

    Bereaved families are calling on Quebec’s premier to get involved in a labour dispute that has kept Canada’s biggest cemetery closed for five months. The wrought-iron gates of Montreal’s Notre-Dames-Des-Neiges cemetery have been shut to the public since mid-January due to a strike by operations and maintenance workers, with the exception of a few days in early spring.

    Jimmy Koliakoudakis was among those demonstrating at Notre-Dames-Des-Graces Cemetery on May 14, 2023 -- Mother's Day. His mother is among the many frozen bodies awaiting burial due to an ongoing labour dispute at the cemetery. (CTV News/Olivia O'Malley)

  • Appointment of judges: Jolin-Barrette is ready to change the rules

    Embroiled in controversy for days after appointing one of his friends as a judge, Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette says he is open to changing the rules. In a press scrum Sunday morning at the CAQ convention in Sherbrooke, Jolin-Barrette said that if he had to do it again, he would declare his conflict of interest to the council of ministers, which he did not do when he appointed his friend Charles-Olivier Gosselin as a judge for the Court of Quebec in early May.

  • Quebec pharmacies will stop distributing free COVID-19 tests on Monday, with some exceptions

    As of Monday, rapid tests will no longer be available free of charge to the majority of Quebecers. Only those considered vulnerable to complications -- immunosuppressed adults, people over 60, pregnant people and adults living with chronic illness -- and those benefiting from free medication under the public drug insurance plan will have free access to COVID-19 screening tests in pharmacies.

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island