Veteran defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis returns to Ticats lineup versus Bombers
The long wait is over for Ja'Gared Davis.
The veteran defensive lineman will dress Saturday for Hamilton's home game versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-3). It will mark Davis's first action since July 13 when the Tiger-Cats (5-7) earned a 37-29 victory over the Edmonton Elks.
"Man, I'm thankful just being able to get back on the field with the guys," Davis said. "Running around yelling and screaming and doing what we love to do.
"It's always a pride thing when you get to put on the black and gold ΓÇª it's a great feeling."
The 2023 season has certainly been a challenging one for Davis. The 33-year-old Texan played in Hamilton's first five games before going on the injured list with a knee ailment.
Hamilton dealt Davis to Calgary in July but the deal was voided after the six-foot-one, 238-pound Davis failed his physical. Davis had re-signed with the Ticats in February -- he'd been with them in 2019 and 2021 -- as a free agent after helping the Toronto Argonauts win a Grey Cup last season.
"It's been a roller-coaster but for me, all of the roller-coasters I've been on the ending is always the best part," he said. "We've had our ups and downs, twists and turns but I know what the end result is going to be.
"Sure, it started off rocky but the end goal is the same and that's to get to the Grey Cup."
Davis certainly knows all about that. He has appeared in the Grey Cup in all six of his previous CFL seasons, also winning with Calgary in 2018.
Davis said having a short memory is always crucial for a player.
"This game is a short-lived game," he said. "So you have to focus on being in the moment and not dwell upon the past and all of the things that didn't go your way.
"At the end of the day you've got to make the most of the opportunity you have out there, regardless of wherever you are. When you're here, make the most of it and make it count because what you're going to remember is what you did and who you did it with."
Davis is listed behind defensive end Malik Carney on Hamilton's depth chart but head coach Orlondo Steinauer expects Davis to see action against Winnipeg.
"I know he's chomping at the bit," Steinauer said. "We just want Ja'Gared to be Ja'Gared.
"Come out there and be disruptive, make his plays when they come to him, wreak havoc when he can. It's a team game and so he'll go as our interior goes and as we cover."
Hamilton will feature a new look on the strong side of its secondary with starters Richard Leonard (one-game injured list, head) and Canadian Tunde Adeleke (six-game list, hamstring) both out. Rookie Dexter Lawson Jr. will start at halfback while sophomore Lawrence Woods III steps in at cornerback.
The right side of Winnipeg's offence features wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky (32 catches, 451 yards, five TDs) and slotbacks Nic Demski (50 catches, 794 yards, five TDs) and Dalton Schoen (52 catches, 925 yards, 10 TDs).
"For sure, they're going to get tested," Steinauer said. "That's expected but it's a team game so we'll be able to support.
"They're here for a reason and when they're given opportunity, that's all you can really ask for in life and this game. When it arises, we simply ask people to make their play."
Winnipeg's receiving corps also includes Kenny Lawler (26 catches. 579 yards, five TDs) and while Canadian Brady Oliveira leads the CFL in rushing (1,144 yards), he's also registered 27 receptions for 368 yards and three TDs. Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros, the league's outstanding player the last two seasons, is second overall in passing (3,136) but tops in touchdown passes (27).
And Winnipeg leads the CFL in offensive points scored (31.4 per game), offensive TDs (46) and net yards (405.4).
"You've got to limit the explosion plays," said Hamilton linebacker Jameer Thurman. "That offence feeds off of those big passes to their receivers.
"That offence has been together for a very long time and so they know where they need to be, they know exactly where (Collaros) is going to put the ball. With us as a defence, we have to limit those big plays and give yourself a chance to make plays as well."
Winnipeg is coming off a convincing 51-6 home win over Saskatchewan. Last year, after downing the Riders 54-20, the Bombers suffered a 48-30 setback in Hamilton.
"Actually, that was awesome for last year," Steinauer said. "We don't mind talking about it, we're proud of the effort we put forth, it did help catapult us a little bit ΓÇª but is there any carry-over for this year?
"Absolutely not."
Hamilton is coming off a 27-24 road win over Ottawa that came just four days after its Labour Day loss to Toronto. Rookie quarterback Taylor Powell had a career-high 326 passing yards and three TDs with Tim White registering seven catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maritimers race to tie down gear, stock up on food as Hurricane Lee approaches
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.
Canada provides $5M in aid to Libya after thousands killed in floods
The federal government is providing $5 million in humanitarian aid to Libya, where more than 11,000 people have died after two dams collapsed and caused major flooding.
Ng postpones 'Team Canada' trade mission to India amid strained relations
Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that federal Trade Minister Mary Ng had spent the past four months promoting as key to the Indo-Pacific strategy.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
A specialized RCMP team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to a stabbing rampage and hunt for a mass killer in Saskatchewan because it was "in between contracts," internal emails show.
Canada sanctions more Iran officials to mark one year since Mahsa Amini's death
Canada is sanctioning more Iranian officials to mark the anniversary of a young woman's death that sparked global protests one year ago.
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises other applications
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has working with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
Regina
-
'Some of them were pretty scared': Sask. union accuses hotel chain of intimidating locked-out workers
The union representing hotel workers on strike in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw said Heritage Inn Hotels has blocked its representatives from speaking to members who crossed the picket line.
-
Regina man charged with possessing child pornography
A 33-year-old Regina man has been charged with possessing child pornography, a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
A specialized RCMP team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to a stabbing rampage and hunt for a mass killer in Saskatchewan because it was "in between contracts," internal emails show.
Saskatoon
-
'Some of them were pretty scared': Sask. union accuses hotel chain of intimidating locked-out workers
The union representing hotel workers on strike in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw said Heritage Inn Hotels has blocked its representatives from speaking to members who crossed the picket line.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
A specialized RCMP team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to a stabbing rampage and hunt for a mass killer in Saskatchewan because it was "in between contracts," internal emails show.
-
Saskatoon man's murder conviction overturned
A man convicted of second-degree murder in Saskatoon has had his conviction overturned by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.
Northern Ontario
-
Canine parvovirus cases are rising in Timmins, officials warn
The Timmins and District Humane says local cases of canine parvovirus are rising and urges pet owners to watch for symptoms in their dogs, especially if they're not vaccinated.
-
Arbitrator dismisses grievance from North Bay workers' union on COVID -19 policy
While COVID-19 pandemic is no longer considered a public health emergency, fallout from workplace vaccination policies continues through the court process, with a recent ruling involving a northeastern Ontario city.
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Edmonton
-
Caught on camera: Armed robbery at Edmonton convenience store
Police are looking for the person who they say robbed two convenience stores this week.
-
Man on drugs stabs senior 'without provocation' near Whyte Avenue: EPS
One person has been charged after a senior was stabbed near Whyte Avenue last weekend.
-
McDavid, Draisaitl aiming for Oilers' breakthrough after playoff disappointments
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl know their Stanley Cup window is wide open. Two painful playoff exits has the Edmonton Oilers' dynamic duo hungrier than ever to push through.
Toronto
-
Hamilton cracking down on 'nuisance parties' until Oct. 1
A nuisance party bylaw is now temporarily in effect in the City of Hamilton in an effort to prevent university students from throwing unsanctioned parties, or be at risk of getting hit with a whopping fine.
-
Toronto poised to pilot parking machine removal as more users turn to app
The City of Toronto is reviewing whether it is worth keeping its 2,700 on-street parking meters as drivers increasingly turn to the mobile app to process their payments.
-
Osteopath allegedly sexually assaulted patients during treatments at midtown Toronto centre
An osteopath allegedly sexually assaulted patients while providing treatment at a midtown Toronto centre.
Calgary
-
Calgarians voice opinions on city's housing strategy as council eyes zoning rule changes
Dozens of Calgarians gathered at city hall on Friday to voice their opinions on the city's housing strategy, with a recommendation around zoning reform remaining the hot topic.
-
'He started something beautiful': Terry Fox remembered by his uncle ahead of 43rd Annual Terry Fox Run
On Sunday, Sept.17, Canadians across the country will be lacing up their runners for the 43rd Annual Terry Fox Run.
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
Montreal
-
Car crashes into apartment building in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, eleven families evacuated
A 60-year-old woman is in stable condition in hospital after her car crashed into an apartment building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Friday afternoon.
-
Claude Cormier, renowned Quebec landscape architect, dies at 63
Claude Cormier, Quebec's most renowned landscape architect whose projects have revitalized public spaces across North America, has died. He was 63.
-
Three Quebecers sickened in France's botulism outbreak: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed that the three Canadians who fell ill in a botulism outbreak in France are from Quebec.
Ottawa
-
'We thought maybe it was an earthquake': Car crashes into a home in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car crashing into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.
-
One person killed in crash on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 174 in the area of Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday.
-
Ottawa man facing charges after plane stolen, crashes at Rockcliffe Airport
A 64-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a privately owned plane stolen at the Rockcliffe Airport crashed and struck two parked planes, according to Ottawa police.
Atlantic
-
Warnings expand as Hurricane Lee brings widespread impacts to the Maritimes this weekend
There has been a slight movement east of the forecast track, and a slight increase in speed towards the north, for Hurricane Lee on Friday.
-
Lee: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring heavy wind and rain to much of the Maritimes, with southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia seeing the bulk of the impact. Here is a list of cancellations and closures in the region due to the hurricane.
-
Cape Breton middle school student speaks out after violent attack caught on camera
A Cape Breton middle school student is speaking out after a violent incident outside her school that was caught on camera.
Kitchener
-
Jeffrey Sloka continues testifying after more than five weeks on stand
The marathon trial of Jeffrey Sloka continued Friday at the Waterloo Region Courthouse.
-
Knowing the difference between the flu and COVID, test kits still available
As we prepare for cold and flu season, health officials want residents to use caution and take the proper steps if they feel under the weather.
-
New hearing ordered for Guelph police officer who assaulted teen
A Guelph police officer who assaulted a teen on the job in 2016 will get another chance to argue why he should continue to be employed by the service.
Vancouver
-
Comedy, culture, car-free: 5 events happening in Vancouver this weekend
Comedy, culture and car-free fun are all on offer in Vancouver this weekend. Here are five events to check out.
-
Alcohol an apparent factor after pedestrian killed by BMW in Langley: RCMP
Mounties believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Langley Thursday evening.
-
Accused in Chinatown stabbing makes court appearance Friday
The man accused in the triple-stabbing at a Chinatown festival over the weekend made a court appearance Friday morning in Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
'This is going to unstuck some projects': Developers react to GST break on purpose-built rentals
Developers in B.C.'s capital region say the federal government's recent decision to remove the 5-per-cent GST on new, purpose-built rental buildings will help get more projects built.
-
All former youth in care in B.C. now eligible for education tuition waivers: minister
British Columbia has expanded its tuition waiver program to include all former youth in government care enrolling in post-secondary education.
-
B.C.'s state of emergency due to wildfires set to end
A wildfire-related state of emergency in B.C. will be come to an end at midnight, according to provincial officials.