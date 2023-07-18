Veteran receiver Lawler back with Bombers and ready to make up for lost time

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH

WATCH | James Cameron on deep sea exploration, artificial intelligence

Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron met with his long-time mentor Joe MacInnis to discuss everything from deep-sea exploration to the threat of artificial intelligence, in an event organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society at its headquarters in Ottawa.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island