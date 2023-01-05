Veteran tackle Stanley Bryant signs extension with Blue Bombers

Most outstanding offensive linesman, offensive linesman Stanley Bryant of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, holds up his trophy during the CFL Awards in Regina, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Most outstanding offensive linesman, offensive linesman Stanley Bryant of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, holds up his trophy during the CFL Awards in Regina, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene: police

The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene and cellphone data shows that in the months before the attack, he was in the area of the victims' home multiple times, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island