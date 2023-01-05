Veteran tackle Stanley Bryant signs extension with Blue Bombers

Stanley Bryant is staying put.

The CFL's outstanding lineman last season signed a one-year extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday. The six-foot-five, 313-pound Bryant was slated to become a free agent next month.

Bryant will return for his eighth season in Winnipeg and 13th in the CFL. He began his tenure in Canada with the Calgary Stampeders (2010-14).

Bryant was named the CFL's top lineman last year a record fourth time (2017, '18, '21, '22) and was a finalist for the honour in 2019. He was also named a league all-star for a seventh time.

Bryant, 36, has appeared in 186 career regular-season games, including 120 with Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2023.