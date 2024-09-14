Veteran WPS officer charged with theft

A veteran member of the Winnipeg Police Service is facing charges after evidence disappeared from the lock-up.

Police said the officer, who worked in the evidence control unit, took a variety of electronic devices that were stolen, pawned, and then recovered earlier this year.

The electronics were cleared to be returned to the victim in May, which is when WPS officers discovered the items were missing from evidence control.

Const. Jeffrey Conrad, a 24-year WPS member, is charged with theft under $5,000 and criminal breach of trust. He has been placed on administrative leave pending a review of his employment status.

The charges haven’t been tested in court.