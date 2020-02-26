WINNIPEG -- Via Rail service in the province is set to resume.

The company announced on Wednesday that regular service between Winnipeg and The Pas will resume starting on Sunday, March 1.

Via said it is reaching out to passengers with reservations so they can be updated on the latest developments.

Other passengers are being told to visit the Via Rail website for more information.

Via service has been disrupted across the country due to blockades that have been set up.

Via said as of Wednesday 26,859 trains have been cancelled due to the blockades and it has impacted more than 143,500 customers.